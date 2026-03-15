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16th annual Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament raises $4.3 million for St. Jude

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Updated
today at 7:29 PM
Published 6:57 PM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — The 16th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament wrapped up after four days of music, celebrity appearances, and golf in the Coachella Valley, all benefiting St. Jude.

The multi-day fundraiser brought together actors, musicians, and supporters from across the country with one goal: raising money to help families facing childhood cancer.

The weekend began with events including Songwriters Night and the Rheneypalooza Jam at the JW Marriott Desert Springs. The performances featured tributes and appearances from several well-known artists, including Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon and Mickey Thomas of Starship, helping raise awareness and support for St. Jude.

The main event took place on the golf course, where more than 75 celebrities teamed up with players for two days of golf at The Classic Club and Desert Willow.

Organizers said the funds raised help ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food, allowing them to focus on their child’s recovery.

St. Jude representatives said the hospital’s research and treatments are shared globally to help improve survival rates for children diagnosed with cancer around the world.

Actor Patrick Warburton, who founded the tournament, said the event’s success is made possible by the work of chairman Clarke Rheney, the organizing board, and the continued support from the Coachella Valley community.

This year’s tournament raised more than $4.3 million for St. Jude, bringing the total amount raised over the past 16 years to more than $42 million.

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Timothy Foster

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