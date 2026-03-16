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Fashion Week El Paseo heats up as desert temperatures rise

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:43 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ)  - Fashion Week El Paseo is drawing crowds to Palm Desert this week as designers, boutiques and fashion lovers gather for nights of runway shows at The Gardens on El Paseo

Monday night’s show, "The Magic of El Paseo," features looks from stores along El Paseo, highlighting desert fashion.

The event brings thousands of attendees to El Paseo each year for a series of runway shows celebrating fashion and local businesses.

But as the runway lights shine, desert temperatures are also beginning to climb.

Thomas Soule, Public Affairs Manager for Palm Desert, said organizers have prepared for the heat.

"We brought in a lot of extra air conditioning this year," Soule said. "We're always trying to keep the tents cool to keep people safe."

Fashion Week El Paseo continues through March 18.

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