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Papa Dan’s reopens in Palm Desert with ribbon-cutting celebration

KESQ
By
New
Published 10:44 AM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) - A popular desert pizza spot is officially back in business..

Community members gathered in Palm Desert to celebrate the reopening of Papa Dan’s, marking the return of a longtime local favorite.

City leaders, longtime customers and restaurant staff came together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony welcoming the restaurant back after time away from the community.

Local officials said the reopening highlights the importance of supporting small businesses and neighborhood gathering places.

For many customers, the return of Papa Dan’s means more than just getting their favorite slice of pizza again. Several longtime patrons shared memories of visiting the restaurant over the years, saying it has been part of family traditions and community moments.

Customers also said they’re excited to once again enjoy the food that made the restaurant a local staple.

Inside the restaurant, staff could be seen preparing pizzas and serving pizza as customers filled the dining area during the reopening celebration.

The owner thanked the community for its support.

Papa Dan’s says it’s excited to welcome customers back and looks forward to continuing to serve the Palm Desert community for years to come.

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Dakota Makinen

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