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Two firefighters injured after roof collapsed while fighting Indio attic fire

MGN
By
New
Published 4:07 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - CALFIRE says two firefighters were injured while battling an attic fire in the Heritage Palms Golf Club in Indio. 

Reported just after 1 p.m. this afternoon, fire crews say they responded to a fire on Alexandria Court, reported in the attic of a single-story, single family home. 

CAL FIRE telling News Channel 3 two firefighters fell through roof when it collapsed, but were quickly removed and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

That two-alarm fire was soon upgraded to a three-alarm fire to provide additional manpower, and the fire was contained just before 3 p.m. with no injuries reported to any residents as of yet. 

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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Bruno Lopez-Vega

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