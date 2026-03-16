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Woman Found Dead in Desert Hot Springs; Police Investigating

DHSPD
By
Updated
today at 3:54 PM
Published 3:48 PM

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)-Police in Desert Hot Springs are investigating after a woman was found dead Sunday evening.

According to the Desert Hot Springs Police Department, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. Sunday to the area of Mission Creek Road and Worsley Road following a report of a possible deceased person.

When officers arrived, they located an adult female who was confirmed dead at the scene.

Detectives responded and have taken over the investigation. Police say the case remains active and ongoing, and additional details have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective George Bailey at (760) 668-5857 or Detective Danny Garcia at (760) 835-1383.

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Kade Atwood

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