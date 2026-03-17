Amanda Augustine nominated for constellation award

As Women’s History Month continues, a local leader is being recognized for her service and impact in the Coachella Valley. Amanda Augustine, chairwoman of the Augustine Band of Cahuilla Indians, is among this year’s Constellation Award nominees.

Augustine says the recognition is meaningful—but not the reason she leads.

“I feel grateful that people notice what I do. It’s an honor,” she said. “You don’t do your job to be recognized—you do your job because you love it.”

As tribal chairwoman, Augustine plays a central role in guiding her community. Her responsibilities include overseeing government operations, shaping laws, and supporting tribal enterprises such as Augustine Casino. She says her role touches nearly every aspect of the tribe’s operations.

Her path to leadership was unexpected. Augustine initially planned to become a marriage counselor but stepped in after her mother became ill. Following her mother’s passing in 2017, she felt a responsibility to continue her family’s legacy.

“That’s my family,” she said. “I knew I had to step up.”

In addition to her leadership duties, Augustine is also a mother of six. She credits women everywhere for their resilience and ability to balance multiple roles.

“I still make sure I’m there for my kids—raising them and guiding them,” she said. “Women are absolutely extraordinary.”

For young women looking to follow in her footsteps, her advice is simple: “Never give up. Always believe in yourself—and take it one day at a time.”

She will be honored at the Constellation Awards Women’s History Month Brunch on March 22 at Desert Willow Golf Resort.