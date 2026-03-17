Coachella Valley High School girls’ soccer parade this weekend

Thermal, Calif. (KESQ) – Coachella Valley Unified School District Champions Parade Honoring Coachella Valley High School Girls Soccer Team.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District, Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, Riverside County Office of Education, the Coachella Valley Education Foundation and local partners are hosting a community parade and rally on behalf of the history-making Coachella Valley High School Girls Soccer Team this Saturday, March 21, 2026.

The CVHS Champions Parade will celebrate the remarkable achievements of the team in winning CIF and earning a State Championship 2nd place.

The parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Airport Boulevard and Jackson Street. The parade will travel along Airport Boulevard and conclude at Coachella Valley High School, where the community will gather to honor the team’s historic season and outstanding accomplishments.

The Lady Arabs made history this year by capturing the CIF Division 5 Championship, winning the CIF Division 4 Southern Regional Championship, and advancing to the inaugural CIF State Girls Soccer Championship, where they earned second place in the state. Their journey represents an extraordinary milestone for Coachella Valley High School and the entire Coachella Valley Unified School District.

Throughout the season, the Lady Arabs demonstrated exceptional determination, teamwork, and resilience, earning recognition across the region and bringing pride to their school and community.

“It’s been very exciting as we have all watched the young Lady Arabs win their first-ever CIF championship and go all the way to state!” said Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “It is with heartfelt pride that we invite the community to show our green and gold spirit as we honor the Coachella Valley High School Girls Soccer Team for their hard work and determination as they have made these historic and amazing achievements.”

This historic season reflects the dedication and perseverance of the Lady Arabs and highlights the leadership of Coach Francisco Morales and the coaching staff, whose guidance helped the team achieve one of the most successful seasons in Coachella Valley High School history. Students, families, and community members are encouraged to attend the parade and celebrate the achievements of these outstanding student-athletes.

For more information, please contact: PIO@cvusd.us