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Palm Springs opens cooling centers months early due to March heat wave

MGN Online
By
Updated
today at 5:19 PM
Published 4:25 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) –Dangerous Valley heat is prompting the city of Palm Springs to take some life saving actions.  Tuesday the city of Palm Springs announced they have opened the city cooling centers months early.  The city says it is because temperatures will hit over 100 degrees or higher this week.

The following locations will serve as Cooling Centers through the end of September:
• James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center
480 W. Tramview Road
Open Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
(760) 323-8271

• Palm Springs Public Library Temporary Location at Rimrock Plaza 
4721 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite A 
Open Monday & Thursday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Closed Sundays
(760) 322-7323

The city also says they want to protect resident's pets as well, and are welcoming pets in the centers, but dogs must be on a leash, and cats must be in a carrier. 

Additionally, Martha’s Village and Kitchen will operate the Palm Springs Access Center, 225 El Cielo Rd daily as a cooling space for unhoused individuals.

Those in need of overnight shelter will be transported to the Early Entry Facility adjacent to the Palm Springs Navigation Center. For more information check EngagePalmSprings.com 

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Rich Tarpening

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