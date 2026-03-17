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Riverside County school psychologist charged with child sex crimes

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Published 8:54 PM

RIVERSIDE, Cali, (KESQ) - A Riverside County school psychologist was arrested and charged for child sex crimes following a three-month investigation.

According to officials, Paul Ryan Coleman of Yucaipa, reached out to and exchanged hundreds of sexually explicit messages with an undercover investigator posing as a 13-year-old child.

They allege after a three-month investigation, Coleman traveled from his residence to the City of Riverside to meet with whom he believed to be a child. He was instead arrested by members of the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team on March 12.

The investigation revealed that Coleman was employed as a licensed school psychologist at the Nuview Union School District and the Nuview Bridge Early College High School in the City of Nuevo.

Nuview Union School District issued a statement to parents, stating Coleman submitted his 
resignation last month and will not be employed with the district in the coming school year.

Coleman was charged with attempted child molestation, arranging to meet a minor for sex, and arranging to meet a minor for sexual gratification.

He pled not guilty to all charges today, March 17 and Coleman’s next hearing is scheduled for March 26.

Anyone with additional information or who believes they are a victim is encouraged to contact Riverside District Attorney Senior Investigator Edwin Tapia, edwintapia@rivcoda.org.

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Jonathan Ramont

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