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Volunteer doctors mark 500th street outreach serving Coachella Valley homeless

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Published 5:33 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)  - Volunteer doctors and medical staff in the Coachella Valley are marking a milestone Tuesday night — their 500th street outreach bringing free medical care directly to people experiencing homelessness.

Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine are behind the effort, which has been sending teams out weekly since 2017.

Organizers said the program has provided 2,867 services to the homeless since then, offering everything from basic medical care to health screenings for people who might not otherwise see a doctor.

Each Tuesday, volunteers meet around 5 p.m. before heading out by 6 p.m. in 2 groups.

One team sets up at Abundant Life Church in Indio, where other services for people experiencing homelessness are also offered.

Another team travels in a van, stopping at locations where unhoused people are known to gather including the Highway 86 truck stop.

Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals volunteer their time to provide care, meeting patients where they are.

Organizers said the goal is to reach some of the most vulnerable people in the community and connect them with free medical help.

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Shay Lawson

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