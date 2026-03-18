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Coachella Valley impacted by Cesar Chavez Day cancellations, after sexual abuse allegations

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Published 10:36 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Following sexual abuse allegations against civil rights leader Cesar Chavez, the Coachella Valley could be impacted with events scaled back on the holiday.

Celebrations for the holiday were canceled by the Cesar Chavez Foundation and United Farm Workers (UFW) Foundation, after a New York Times investigation found substantial evidence that Chavez sexually molested and groomed young girls.

The UFW said in its statement that allegations include, 'very young women or girls may have been victimized.'

UFW co-founder, Dolores Huerta, has also come forward with claims that Chavez raped her on two occasions, according to a statement released by her spokesman.

Here in the Coachella Valley, Chavez's imprint on the labor rights movement has been undeniable. During his movement, Chavez advocated for better working conditions for day laborers in the East Valley.

The city of Coachella has a street named after the late civil rights leader, and had plans to formally declare a 'Coachella Chavez Day.'

Tonight, News Channel 3 is digging deeper into how these allegations are impacting the community and future celebrations for Cesar Chavez Day on March 31.

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Athena Jreij

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