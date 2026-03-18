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Milestone reached in College of the Desert’s Palm Springs campus

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:56 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Cali. (KESQ) — College of the Desert officials announced today that the structural framework has been completed for the Palm Springs campus.

"This moment is far more than steel and structure, it's about building opportunity,'' College of the Desert President Val Martinez Garcia said in a statement. "The Palm Springs campus is designed to meet the needs of today's students and tomorrow's workforce, connecting education directly to economic mobility and regional growth."

The campus will eventually host a variety of programs, including digital arts, film, media and emerging technologies, health care and simulation-based training, architecture and sustainable design and hospitality.

The facility will incorporate renewable energy systems and sustainable building practices that will lower costs and have a positive environmental impact, officials said.

The next phase is where this campus truly comes to life through programs, partnerships and people,'' said Scott Adkins, interim director of bond projects and facilities planning. "We are building not just a campus, but a platform for innovation, collaboration and community transformation."

The west valley campus is expected to open in the fall of 2027.

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