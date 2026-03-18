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Staying cool and preventing AC issues in extreme desert heat

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New
Published 10:42 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - In the Coachella Valley, where temperatures exceed 110 degrees, staying cool requires both quick fixes and regular AC maintenance.

If your air conditioning struggles or goes out, simple steps can help lower temperatures. Keeping blinds and curtains closed during the day can block significant heat, while applying cold cloths or ice packs to pulse points can quickly cool the body.

ome residents use a DIY method, placing ice in front of a fan to circulate cooler air. Opening windows at night and avoiding heat-producing appliances during the day can also make a difference. When conditions become unsafe, public cooling centers like libraries and malls offer relief.

Routine maintenance is key to keeping AC units running in the desert. Air filters should be replaced every one to three months due to dust buildup, and outdoor units should be kept clear of debris. Checking circuit breakers can also resolve minor issues during extreme heat.

However, certain problems require professional repair. Warning signs include frequent cycling, unusual noises, poor humidity control, or visible ice on the system.

With extreme heat expected each summer, a mix of prevention and quick cooling strategies can help residents stay safe and avoid major AC breakdowns.

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Timothy Foster

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