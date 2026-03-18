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Train derails near Salton Sea

Missy Bracamonte
By
Updated
today at 6:52 PM
Published 6:36 PM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ)- Emergency crews are on scene of a train derailment in the Mecca/North Shore area near the Salton Sea.

According to Cal Fire, the train derailed just after 5:00pm near Parkside Drive and Highway 111, and says multiple cars have derailed and a hazardous materials team is responding.

We have reached out to Riverside County Sheriff's Department and Union Pacific for more details. This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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