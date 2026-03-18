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Woman arrested in Banning after stabbing

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:52 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ)- 58-year-old woman arrested after stabbing a man in Banning.

Police say at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Oregon Trail, in the city of Banning, in response to reports of a stabbing in the area.

There they found a man suffering from wounds from a knife attack.

The victim was treated at the scene by medical personnel and later transported to a local hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

Investigators say the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute between a man and a woman outside a home.

The woman involved remained at the location and was taken into custody without incident. 

She was later booked into Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility for assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.

If you or someone you know is or has been the victim of domestic violence and need help, call 911.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233.

Riverside County residents needing Domestic Violence Services can call 800-339-SAFE (7233).

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.

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