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Businesses evacuated due to gas leak in La Quinta; Traffic backed up in area

Edward Nerey
By
Updated
today at 11:16 AM
Published 11:09 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) -A gas leak in La Quinta is causing traffic issues and some local businesses to be evacuated.  According to Cal Fire they got a call of a ruptured 2-inch gas line leak in the area of the 47-000 block of Washington Street South of Avenue 47.  The nearby businesses have been evacuated as a precaution.

Emergency crews have blocked off lanes on Washington Street between Avenue 47 and Avenue 48 and are diverting cars on to Caleo Bay Drive.  Traffic is backed up in the area and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes while crews work to fix the leak.  

Hazmat teams are on scene along with the Gas Company.  Riverside County Sheriff's Department is assisting with traffic control.  

This story is developing, check back for updates.  

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