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Cielo Vista Charter School recognized as Palm Springs’ first Blue Zones school

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today at 11:47 AM
Published 12:02 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ)- Cielo Vista Charter School in Palm Springs has been designated the city’s first Blue Zones–approved school, earning recognition for building a culture focused on well-being for students, staff, and families.

The designation highlights the school’s efforts to promote healthier lifestyles through community-driven changes.

Blue Zones, a broader health initiative, works with local partners to improve daily habits and policies that help people live longer, healthier lives.

The celebration started early, as hundreds of students, parents, and teachers joined a “walking school bus,” traveling together from Demuth Park to campus. Organizers say the walk encouraged physical activity while strengthening community connections.

Festivities continued with a blue ribbon-cutting ceremony and a health-focused carnival. Attendees explored games, crafts, and a pop-up farmers market designed to promote better eating habits. The event also featured a visit from Fuego, The Coachella Valley Firebirds mascot, adding to the excitement.

School leaders say the recognition reflects years of effort. They credit staff and community support for helping bring the initiative to life—and emphasize that the work is ongoing.

With the milestone now set, school officials hope other campuses will follow their lead and invest in student wellness.

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Dakota Makinen

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