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Deputies uncover gift card fraud worth millions

Riverside County Sheriff's Dept.
By
New
Published 11:59 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) -Riverside County Investigators uncover a major gift card fraud operation in the Coachella Valley. According to the Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a report of gift card fraud occurring at a business in the Valley on March 16th.

During the investigation deputies identified a 36-year old resident of Alhambra as the suspect. The suspect was later located in Cathedral City and was taken into custody.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the suspect's car and during the search located over 9,000 fraudulent gift cards valued over $2.1 million dollars. The suspect was taken into custody and awaiting official charges from the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Botello of the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station by calling (760) 836-1600.

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Rich Tarpening

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