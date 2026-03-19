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First Responders brace for more heat related calls during March heat wave

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New
Published 12:17 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - As the Coachella Valley is sweating out record hot temperatures in March, emergency crews are ramping up for a possible influx of calls due to heat-related issues.

According to Captain Skyberg of Palm Springs Fire, many of the calls expected will involve hikers and people exercising outdoors. The biggest factor is dehydration, since many people and visitors to our area have not learned the lessons of hydrating before going out in the extreme heat.

Peter Daut spoke with Skyberg about the heat and how they are preparing to keep residents safe.

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Rich Tarpening

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