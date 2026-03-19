Skip to Content
News

Indian Wells farmers market adapts to heat advisory

By
New
Published 11:47 AM

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (KESQ) A stretch of intense desert heat is forcing some local events in the Coachella Valley to make changes, but organizers and attendees are not letting it ruin the experience.

At the Indian Wells Certified Farmers Market, the heat advisory prompted an earlier schedule, with the event running from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. instead of pushing deeper into the day. The adjustment was aimed at helping people shop, gather and enjoy the market before temperatures climbed even higher.

The change reflects what is happening across the valley this week, as extreme heat pushes some outdoor events to rethink timing while still moving forward.

Even with the heat, the atmosphere remained upbeat. Shoppers still came out, families filled picnic tables, and vendors continued serving customers as the community adapted to the desert conditions.

For many event organizers, the message is to stay flexible, stay safe and keep things going. Rather than canceling outright, some are choosing to start earlier, wrap sooner or encourage people to plan around the hottest part of the day.

Officials continue urging residents to take heat precautions, including drinking plenty of water, seeking shade, wearing lightweight clothing and checking in on vulnerable people, including older adults and children.

Article Topic Follows: News
Children
coachella valley
Desert heat
Local events
Officials
Older adults
Outdoor events
Vulnerable people

Jump to comments ↓

Garrett Hottle

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.