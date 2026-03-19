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Indio cooling centers open early

MGN Online
By
New
Published 8:47 PM

INDIO, Cali, (KESQ) — With rising temperatures across the Coachella Valley, two cooling centers opening up tomorrow, March 20, 2026.

For adults 50 and over, the Indio Senior Center will open as a cooling center starting tomorrow, March 20, 2026, no membership required. Stop by to cool off and enjoy water, crackers, and light snacks.

For those under 50, Molina Healthcare One-Stop Help Center is also open as a cooling center.

Indio Senior Center location and hours:
45700 Aladdin St.
Mon–Thurs: 7:30 a.m.–4:30.
Fri: 7:30 a.m.–3:30p.m.

Molina Healthcare One-Stop Help Center location and hours:

81735 Highway 111
(855) 665-4621

Monday – Friday
8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
(Closed 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. for lunch)
1: p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

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Jonathan Ramont

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