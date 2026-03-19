Parents raise concerns after COD daycare closure; college cites investigation involving student worker

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) - Parents are raising concerns and calling for more transparency after the sudden closure of the College of the Desert Child Development Center in Indio, which officials said is tied to an active criminal investigation involving a student worker.

Families began contacting News Channel 3 after they were asked to pick up their children early on March 17 without explanation. In messages sent to parents and shared with our newsroom, the college later said the closure was due to “allegations related to a student worker” and confirmed an investigation by the Indio Police Department, along with an internal district review.

Indio Police said officers first responded Monday, March 16 at about 9:06 p.m. to a report of “suspicious circumstances” involving a child and an adult male at the center. Detectives later took over the case, and a search warrant was executed at the location the following day.

Police said they cannot provide further details due to the ongoing investigation.

In a statement to News Channel 3 Neil Lingle, Interim Vice President of Instruction, said the center was closed “as soon as college staff was made aware of the allegations,” and that parents were notified within hours.

"The safety and well-being of our children, students, faculty, and staff is the highest priority of the Board of Trustees and the college community," Lingle said. "We will not waver in our commitment to maintaining a safe environment for every child in our care."

Officials said the district has contacted families of any students who may have been impacted by the investigation, but cannot share further details in order to avoid interfering with the ongoing investigation.

The Indio Child Development Center (CDC) is expected to reopen March 30 following spring break.

In the meantime, some children have been temporarily relocated to the Palm Desert daycare location, where parents say uncertainty remains.

“I think the biggest concern for me is the lack of information,” said one parent, who asked to remain anonymous while picking up their child.

The parent said families have only been told that a student worker is under investigation, without details about the nature of the allegations.

“They didn’t specify what the investigation was for… just that they’re investigating a student teacher,” the parent said. “It would be nice to get a little bit more details — not about victims — but to know if I should be more concerned.”

The parent said the lack of clarity is taking an emotional toll.

“Those are things that are keeping me up at night right now,” the parent said.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage on this developing story.