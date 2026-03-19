PSPD Chief Andy Mills taking steps to leave the department; not retiring or resigning

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) -Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills announced on Facebook on Thursday that he is preparing to step away as the city's Police Chief.



In his post, he stated that the next chapter is undefined but he sees it on the horizon. The Chief also stated that he has equipped the department with all they need and plans to list his home on the market on Monday. He reiterates that he's not resigning or retiring but preparing to find his next "mission. "



Here is Chief MIlls complete Facebook statement:

"I am a crime fighter. As a younger cop, it was operational, and now it’s strategic. Part of my strategy has been to help develop the next generation of crime fighters. I’ve accomplished that goal. They are ready. They are compassionate and strong leaders who understand what it takes to lead Palm Springs forward. They are not me (or Cathy), and you cannot expect them to be. In many ways, they are better. They are the best the profession has to offer. They have my full confidence, and I have told the city manager and Council that.

Now it’s time to find my next mission. I have fire in my belly and passion in my heart to lead. To prepare for the future, Cathy and I decided to put our house on the market. It goes live on Monday. I am not resigning or retiring; rather, I am preparing the department for the immediate next steps.

The support and love we’ve gotten universally from PSPD and Palm Springs is nothing short of spectacular. We’ve felt your love and support at every step as we've passionately championed you and this incredible community. The community support for us and this department shows. Crime is down, quality of life is up, and PSPD is fully staffed because they know you care, and the leadership team has their back.

The City Manager, Scott Stiles, and each City Council member have been great supporters of me and PSPD. Believe me, it is rare to find this level of advocacy by an elected team.

Because of the great friends we’ve made and the love and support you’ve shown daily, this has been a tough decision. But now is the time. Mr. and Mrs. Transparency will keep you informed every step of the way.

Cathy and I love you all and will always support PSPD and this community. "



Chief MIlls became Palm Springs Police Chief in October 2021 succeeding former Chief Bryan Reyes.