Riverside County Department of Animal Services extending hours to midnight on March 21st

RIVERSIDE, Cali. (KESQ) — The Riverside County Department of Animal Services is extending shelter hours to midnight Saturday, March 21st to provide more opportunity for the public to take home adoptable pets.

With more than 1,000 pets in the shelter system, there is a wide variety of breeds, ages, sizes and personalities to choose from.

The “Midnight March Muttness” free-adoption event is the first time all three Riverside County shelters will be open from 10a.m. to midnight on the same day. Last year, similar events helped make space in kennels thanks to action from the community.

“We are committed to making progress and while our save rate for cats and dogs continues to improve, we are in need of the community to help get more dogs into loving homes,” said Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. “Shelter overcrowding is a community issue that requires our action and what better way to save a life than by giving a deserving pet a place to call home.”

More dogs continue entering the shelter system than are leaving through adoption, return-to-owner or rescue. In February of this year, 1,519 dogs entered the shelter system while 1,268 left through adoption, return-to-owner or rescue. To encourage more adoptions, all adoption fees are waived through the month of March, and every adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipping and an engraved ID tag.

“We have so many unique cats and dogs in our shelters, from coveted breeds to small sidekicks there is a match for everybody who is willing to open their hearts and give a RivCo pet a shot,” said Dr. Kimberly Youngberg, RCDAS Assistant Director. “We’re here to help make lasting connections between people and pets, and we encourage the community to visit our shelters on Saturday for an adoption experience unlike any other.”

With warmer weather and kitten and puppy season approaching, the department stresses the need to create space and stay ready to receive vulnerable animals, especially during a crisis or emergency.

“I’m so proud of the community for stepping up in times of need, and right now there are hundreds of cats and dogs who need our support,” said Fifth District Supervisor Dr. Yxstian Gutierrez. “Each adoption not only saves a life, it changes the lives of all the pets in our RivCo shelters by making much needed space for animals still waiting.”

Families are encouraged to show up in person to adopt or foster a pet and take them home the same day. RCDAS staff will be on site to answer questions and match families to a pet that matches their lifestyle.

Shelter locations are as follows:

Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter

6851 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside, CA 92509

San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus

581 S. Grand Ave. San Jacinto, CA 92582

Coachella Valley Animal Campus

72-050 Pet Land Place. Thousand Palms, CA 92276