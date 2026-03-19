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Train derailment closes Highway 111

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New
Published 6:11 AM

MECCA, Calif. (KESQ)- Crews continue working to clear more than 20 train cars that derail just after 5 p.m. near Highway 111 and Parkside Drive.

Officials say some cars carry hazardous materials, but crews do not find any damage. Hazmat teams remain on standby while crews monitor the area.

Authorities also inspect a nearby pipeline before they can reopen the area.

No injuries are reported, and officials order only a couple of evacuations.

Highway 111 remains closed, disrupting travel between Indio, Mecca, and North Shore. Drivers detour to State Route 86, which adds time to commutes.

Crews have not said when the highway will reopen.

Stay with News Channel 3 for the latest updates.

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Dakota Makinen

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