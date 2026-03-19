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Whitewater man sentenced for attempted sexual assault

Bryan Vines Burge
RSO
Bryan Vines Burge
By
New
Published 8:15 PM

INDIO, Cali, (KESQ) — Bryan Vines Burge, age 55, sentenced Thursday to 25 years to life in state prison.

He plead guilty last month to attempted rape by fear under a pretrial agreement with Riverside County district attorney's office.

In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped two related charges and a sentence-enhancing allegation of using a deadly weapon during a sexual offense.

According to sheriff's investigators, shortly before 7 a.m. last Aug. 16, Burge forcibly entered the Guide Dogs of the Desert compound at 60735 Dillon Road, where canines are specially trained to serve as companion and guardian pets for the blind.

Investigators said Burge encountered the victim, identified in court documents only as ``L.S.,'' and pulled a knife on her, trying to force himself on her while threatening her life.

The woman struggled and suffered unspecified injuries during the attack but was able to break free of the Burge's grasp and flee to call for help, according to investigators.

Patrol deputies converged on the location a short time later and initiated a search based on the woman's statements. They located and arrested Burge without incident on Dillon Road three hours later.

The victim did not require hospitalization. It was unclear whether the defendant specifically burglarized the training facility to target the woman.

Court documents indicated he had prior convictions out of Orange County for burglary and lewd acts on a minor.

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Jonathan Ramont

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