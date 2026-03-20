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Hispanic American Chamber hosts Indio policy meeting

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Published 2:22 PM

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ)- Business leaders and lawmakers gathered in Indio Friday morning to talk policy, priorities, and economic opportunity in the Coachella Valley.

The Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative recap at Macario’s Grill & Restaurant, bringing together representatives from five districts and six cities. The discussion focused on what newly passed laws mean for local businesses and how leaders can better support economic growth across the region.

Topics ranged from education audits and immigration to identifying practical solutions for challenges facing local communities. Organizers emphasized the importance of collaboration as a pathway to long-term success.

Rafael Oscal, Chair President of the Hispanic American Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the region’s potential and the need for unity.

"The future of the Coachella Valley looks amazing if we work as a unit to make it better for everyone," Oscal said.

State representatives also stressed the importance of accessibility in the legislative process. Armando Martinez, a field representative for Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh, said efforts are underway to connect more directly with constituents.

“Our goal is to make the legislative process available to the people and ensure their voices are heard,” Martinez said. “We’re hosting town halls and mobile office hours to meet residents where they are and hear directly from them.”

The event wrapped up around 10:30 a.m., with organizers saying the conversation is just the beginning. They plan to continue building connections between local businesses and policymakers to strengthen the region’s economic future.

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Dakota Makinen

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