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La Quinta man arrested for child exploitation

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:42 PM

LA QUINTA, Cali. (KESQ) — A multi-agency task force arrested an 18-year-old La Quinta man for child sex exploitation charges.

According to officials, On March 19, 2026, in partnership with the Riverside County Child Exploitation Team, detectives from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department served search and arrest warrants in La Quinta related to the online exploitation of children.

During the operation, an 18-year-old La Quinta man was arrested for multiple felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Officials say he remains in custody in lieu of bail.

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Jonathan Ramont

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