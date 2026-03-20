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Man arrested for attempted homicide in Indio

KESQ
By
New
Published 8:23 PM

INDIO, Cali. (KESQ) — A 56-year-old man is under arrest for the attempted murder of a 58-year-old female.

On March 19, 2026, at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers with the Indio Police Department (IPD) responded to Palmdale Estates, located in the 51000 block of Monroe Street, regarding a report of a gunshot victim.

Officials say that preliminary investigation revealed that a domestic disturbance occurred between a 58-year-old female victim and a 56-year-old male suspect, who was armed with a handgun. During the altercation, the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was said to be in critical condition.

The suspect was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident. Officers also recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the incident.

IPD Detectives responded to the scene and have assumed the investigation. The suspect was subsequently booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide.

Police say there is no threat to the community, and this appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Indio Police Department (760) 391-4057 or call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP to provide information anonymously.

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Jonathan Ramont

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