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Professional Bull Riding in town for two nights at Acrisure Arena

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Updated
today at 8:13 PM
Published 7:57 PM

PALM DESERT, (Calif.) -- PBR is back in town for the fourth year at Acrisure Arena.

The PBR Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour is making its 23rd stop on the calendar, gearing up for the finals in May in Corpus Christi, TX.

Professional bull riding is a fierce, rough, and grueling sport with roots deeply embedded in American culture.

Bull riding is dangerous, requiring riders to remain mounted on a bucking bull, weighing up 2,000 pounds, for eight seconds to earn a score.

Widely regarded as the "toughest sport on dirt," bull riding requires immense balance, strength, and grit, with riders facing high risks of serious injuries like concussions, fractures, and severe contusions.

This specific event in the desert features 35 of the world's best bull riders, 42 bulls and 8 mini bulls.

The two-night event wraps up Saturday at Acrisure Arena.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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