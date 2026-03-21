Community continues search for Baby Emmanuel as mother prepares for next court hearing

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Months after Jake Haro was sentenced to 25 years to life for the murder of his 7-month-old son Emmanuel, attention has now shifted toward the next phase of the case: the upcoming trial of the child’s mother, Rebecca Haro, who has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Despite the legal proceedings, community members and volunteers continue searching for Emmanuel’s remains in areas near the family’s former home off Interstate 10 in Cabazon. Organizers of the search say they believe key evidence may still be located in the area and are committed to continuing their efforts until answers are found.

Amber Baland of Moreno Valley said she came to support the search and help bring justice for Emmanuel, emphasizing the importance of finding the baby regardless of his condition. Jeffrey Martin of San Jacinto also joined the search, stating that the ultimate goal is to uncover Emmanuel’s remains so he can be properly buried and his family can find closure.

Robert Bolin, a local volunteer who lost his own son six years ago, has been leading efforts through the Facebook group “Justice for Baby Emmanuel.” Bolin said he has collected dozens of candles from a memorial established for Emmanuel, each bearing messages from supporters. He explained that he could not bring himself to dispose of the candles and continues to keep them as a reminder of the community’s support and the need for answers.

Bolin also noted that volunteers have reported finding items that may be potential evidence, including what appeared to be baby clothing, though authorities have not confirmed any connection to Emmanuel.

As volunteers continue their search, authorities have reiterated that the investigation remains active, and the outcome of the upcoming trial for Rebecca Haro could be a critical next step in the case. News Channel 3 will provide continued coverage of both the search and the trial proceedings.