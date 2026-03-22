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Hang Glider crashes into power lines in North Shore, patient suffers serious injuries

Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/06/2016
Pixabay
Acquired Through MGN Online on 10/06/2016
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Published 4:53 PM

NORTH SHORE, Calif. (KESQ)  -  A hang glider suffered serious injuries after crashing into power lines Sunday morning in North Shore, according to first responders.

CAL FIRE/ Riverside County Fire Department reported the crash at 8:25 a.m. near Highway 111 and Desert Beach Drive.

Officials said a CAL FIRE employee initially spotted the hang glider.

Fire crews responded and located the patient, who suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area trauma center by helicopter.

Authorities have not yet released the person's identity.

Imperial Irrigation District (IID) was called to inspect the affected power lines following the crash.

Officials said the incident has since been cleared.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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Shay Lawson

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