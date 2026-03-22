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Multiple hiker rescues carried out in local mountains

Jesus Reyes
By
New
Published 9:32 PM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KESQ) - Firefighters carried out two separate rescues Sunday after hikers were injured.

Suicide Rock Rescue

The first incident was reported around 2:51 p.m. in the Suicide Rock hiking area, north of Idyllwild.

Crews responded to a report of a hiker with a lower extremity injury.

Due to the remote and rugged terrain, CAL FIRE Copter 605 was requested. The helicopter crew located the hiker, performed a hoist rescue and transported the patient to a ground ambulance.

First responders took the hiker to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Pinyon Pines area rescue

Later in the day, around 4:58 p.m., firefighters were called to a second rescue south of Pinyon Pines, about five miles into the waterfall hiking trail.

Firefighters hiked into the area to reach the injured person and used a stokes basket to carry the patient out to an ambulance.

The hiker was transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries.

Authorities have not released the identities of the hikers.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

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