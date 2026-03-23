Palm Springs International Airport reports smooth travel despite TSA strain

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Long lines are causing major headaches at some of the busiest airports in the country.

At Palm Springs International Airport (PSP), it's a different story.

PSP officials said operations are moving smoothly.

PSP Spokesperson Jake Ingrassia said in a full statement:

"Travel is running smoothly at Palm Springs International Airport, with no ICE personnel deployed and security lines moving quickly. We are especially grateful to our TSA officers, who continue to show up every day with professionalism and dedication despite the challenges of the federal government shutdown. Because of their commitment to our travelers and our community, security wait times remain typical, generally between 0 and 15 minutes. We will continue monitoring the situation closely and staying in contact with our federal partners. PSP will keep our community informed if anything changes, but for now, travelers can continue to expect the smooth, easy experience they rely on when flying PSP."

News Channel 3's Shay Lawson visited the airport this afternoon and spoke with passengers.

Several reported no delayed lines.

Local support is stepping in.

Matt Luttringer, flight attendant, said he delivered TSA workers $500 dollars in gift cards Monday.

"There's a group of flight attendants and pilots that live out here that love our community. So it was the least we could do." Luttringer said. " TSA agents are working hard right now. We want them to know that we do appreciate that."

Local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz also weighing in:

“For more than a month, TSA officers and other Department of Homeland Security workers have continued to show up every day to keep our country safe, without receiving a paycheck. Many of these workers are veterans who have already served our nation and continue to serve in our airports, including in communities like Palm Springs and across our region. Across the country, staffing shortages caused by this shutdown are putting increased strain on airport operations and the workforce. Now, ICE agents are being deployed to assist at airports, a step that underscores how serious the situation has become.But this does not address the root problem: these workers are still not being paid. House Democrats have a solution. Legislation is ready that would fund DHS, ensure these workers receive their pay, and help stabilize operations, and there is now an effort to force a vote on the House floor. We must act to pay our workers, support those who serve, and protect our local economy. Our communities deserve stability, not more uncertainty.”

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.