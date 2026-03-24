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Cabazon fire burns 40 Acres, evacuation orders/warnings issued

Alert CA
By
Updated
today at 4:41 PM
Published 2:25 PM

CABAZON, Calif. (KESQ) - An RV fire in the Cabazon area extended to roughly 40 acres of vegetation, prompting evacuation orders and warnings.

The fire was first reported just after 1:50 p.m. near the area of Almond Street and Bonita Avenue.

By 4:30 p.m., the forward rate of spread has been stopped, CAL FIRE confirmed. The fire is currently 20% contained and no injuries have been reported.

EVACUATION ORDERS have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-0541-B

East of Almond St.
West of Elm St.
North of Bonita Ave.
South of Almond St.

EVACUATION WARNINGS have been issued for the following zones:

RVC-0541-C
RVC-0655
MRF-0657-A

South of Interstate 10
North of Margaret Ave
West of Rushmore Ave
East of Elm St.

South of Bonita Ave.
North of Esperanza Ave.
West of Elm St.
East of Almond St.

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