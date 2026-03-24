Skip to Content
News

Community members respond to Coachella Mayor’s guilty plea

By
Published 11:46 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ)  - Local leaders are speaking out as questions grow about accountability and what comes next for the city of Coachella.

It comes after Mayor Steven Hernandez pleaded guilty to one felony count of conflict of interest Tuesday morning at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.

Megan Beaman-Jacinto, a former Coachella city council member, said she wasn't surprised.

“Many of us as community leaders and community members have known for years that there is corruption existing in our political leadership," Beaman-Jacinto said. "To see this type of consequence and this type of responsibility for one of the primary East Valley leaders today is good news.”

Steve Sanchez, who is currently running against Supervisor Manuel Perez for County Supervisor, also weighing in. Hernandez has been serving as Perez's Chief of Staff.

“It’s kind of scary to think the guy who just pleaded guilty to a felony is advising one of the most powerful political positions in the Coachella Valley and in Riverside County," Sanchez said. "It’s time for the Supervisor to do the right thing.”

News Channel 3 reached out to Supervisor Perez and is still waiting for a response.

In the meantime, the question is what comes next?

There is a Coachella City Council meeting Wednesday. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing coverage.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Shay Lawson

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.