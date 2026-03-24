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Experts warn California could break gas price record

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Published 12:44 PM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - California drivers could soon face record-breaking pain at the pump as fuel prices continue their steady climb, analysts warn.

Ongoing conflict involving Iran has disrupted global oil supplies, sending crude prices higher and rapidly increasing costs at the pump. According to AAA, the state average is $5.82, an increase of $1.20 over the past month. The average gas price in Riverside County is $5.79, up $1.27 from last month. Some local gas stations already surpassing $6.

The last major record came in 2022, when gas prices surged nationwide following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, driving the CA average to about $6.44 per gallon—the highest ever recorded.

For now, drivers are being advised to expect continued volatility, with little immediate relief in sight.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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