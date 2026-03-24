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Man killed in rollover wreck on I-10 in west Banning Sunday morning

KESQ
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New
Published 3:37 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - An autopsy was pending today on a 25-year-old motorist killed in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Banning.   

Matthew Faafoi of Long Beach was fatally injured at 7:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-10, near Sunset Avenue, on the west end of the city, according to the California Highway Patrol.  

The agency said the victim was at the wheel of a 2008 Nissan Versa traveling at an unconfirmed speed when the four-door sedan went out of control, veering out of lanes and plunging down an embankment alongside the freeway.  

The Nissan rolled at least once before coming to rest at the bottom of the embankment, the CHP said. No other vehicles were involved.

Witnesses called 911, and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later, pronouncing the young man dead at the scene.

It was unknown Tuesday whether alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash.  

Anyone with information was asked to contact the San Gorgonio CHP office at 951-846-5300.

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