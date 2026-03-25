Skip to Content
News

Are Valley residents finding alternate transportation routes as gas prices soar? 

KESQ
By
Updated
today at 10:29 AM
Published 10:15 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - Experts estimate gas prices have raised more than $1.20 a gallon since the start of the war in Iran. 

It's a story News Channel 3 has followed for weeks, documenting how drivers are faring under new pressures.

Now it's raising the question on if some are considering taking public transportation, carpooling, or even cycling to beat the costs. 

Tune in at 5 and 6 to hear more from local commuters.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Athena Jreij

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.