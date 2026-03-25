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Fatal accidente en Banning

KESQ
By
New
Published 7:13 AM

Un aparatoso accidente automovilístico se registró en el freeway 10 en Banning donde murió Matthew Faafoi que conducía su auto y al perder el control, salió de la carretera y se volcó.

Según el reporte de las autoridades no hubo otros vehículos involucrados en el percance.
Testigos llamaron al 9-1-1 y en pocos minutos llegaron los bomberos y los paramédicos, quienes declararon muerto en el lugar al joven de 25 años.

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Nancy Prado

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