Forest Service warns outdoor enthusiasts to watch for rattlesnakes

IDYLLWILD, Calif. (KESQ) - The arrival of spring will bring rattlesnakes out of the lairs throughout the San Bernardino National Forest, prompting rangers today to remind hikers and other outdoor enthusiasts to be extra careful while navigating trails in the preserve.

"As temperatures rise, rattlesnakes become more active in the forest,'' according to a U.S. Forest Service statement. "Stay alert, watch where you step and keep pets close."

There already have been snake encounters reported in Riverside County. A hiker was bitten by a rattler on a trail north of Moreno Valley near the beginning of the month. The victim was airlifted to a hospital for treatment and survived.

"If you encounter a rattlesnake, give it plenty of space and calmly move away," the USFS stated. "Never attempt to touch or disturb wildlife."

Elevated temperatures and sunny conditions routinely draw rattlesnakes out of their winter beds every March and April in the 800,000-acre San Bernardino National Forest, which is split between Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and other locations.

The snakes can use their full length -- sometimes over five feet -- to strike.

Anyone bitten by a rattler should not move, if possible, but stay put and apply a tourniquet to the wound. If a trekker is in an area with cell phone reception, rangers advised calling 911 immediately and giving the best description possible of where he or she is located to aid emergency services.

If first responders cannot get there in a reasonable amount of time, the patient or a fellow hiker may have to initiate emergency life-saving treatment.

Additional information is available at fs.usda.gov/visit/know-before-you-go/snakes.