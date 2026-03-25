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Program teaches Rancho Mirage High students about aviation

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Published 6:46 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Some high school students are sending their talents to new heights. The Rancho Mirage Aviation Club is lifting up the next generation of aerospace engineers, pilots, and drone operators when they're needed the most.

The six-week Aviation Pathway Pilot Program is the first of its kind for the Palm Springs Unified School District. Two students are the first females to ever be in this program.

"I love seeing the people like my peers who've flown. I feel like that's like it was an amazing view and that kind of gave me inspiration. Oh, I should pursue as a pilot," said Sol Arzate, an RMHS student.

"Whenever you see something like an opportunity like at school and it's totally out of your comfort zone, I feel like anyone should still go and get it because you never know what you could get out of it," said RMHS student Jazmine Castillo.

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Dakota Makinen

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