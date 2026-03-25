Valley residents brace for higher utility bills

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures in the Coachella Valley begin their steady climb toward triple digits, many residents are preparing for another kind of spike their utility bills.

With air conditioners already working overtime in March, the strain on electricity use is only expected to grow heading into the peak summer months. But this year, the financial pressure may feel even heavier.

A new 2026 survey from American Home Shield highlights a growing national trend: utility costs are rising across the board. The average monthly utility bill in the U.S. now sits at about $187 but in some areas, that number jumps significantly higher. Respondents living near energy-intensive infrastructure, like data centers, reported average monthly bills of $255 - a $68 increase - with 94% saying their rates have gone up.

Even outside those areas, 88% of Americans say they’ve seen an increase in their utility costs, with bills rising an average of 15% year over year.

Here in the Coachella Valley, where extreme heat drives some of the highest cooling demands in the country, that trend could hit especially hard. Long stretches of triple-digit temperatures force residents to rely heavily on air conditioning often leading to dramatic spikes in summer electric bills.

At the same time, gas prices continue to climb, adding another layer of financial strain for families already juggling rising living expenses.

The survey paints a concerning picture nationwide: one in five Americans reported missing a utility payment in the past year, nearly half say they feel overwhelmed by utility costs, and about a third admit they are struggling to keep up.

For Coachella Valley residents, the combination of extreme heat and rising energy prices could make this summer particularly challenging — as staying cool increasingly comes at a higher cost.