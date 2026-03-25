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Semi truck rollover in Chiriaco Summit results in diesel spill, lane closure

KESQ
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Published 1:22 PM

CHIRIACO SUMMIT, Calif. (KESQ) - A semi truck rolled over today after colliding with a guard rail and spilled diesel, prompting a lane closure on westbound Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit.  

The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday west of Box Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.   

Paramedics arrived a short time later and reported no injuries to the driver.

The vehicle drove onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons and then hit a guard rail, resulting in the truck trailer overturning, the CHP said. Fire crews encountered the semi on its side blocking the No. 2 lane.   

County Environmental Health and a hazmat team were requested to assist at the scene, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.   

A Sigalert was issued shortly after 11 a.m. for an undetermined amount of time to clean up the spilled diesel.   

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

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