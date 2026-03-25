The Grappler: a new tool designed to help police stop and prevent vehicle pursuits

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KESQ) – A thump, screeching tires, and a stop.

That's the future of bringing pursuits to an end – or preventing them altogether – and it's all thanks to a new tool being rolled out by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

The department said it began testing the Grappler system last March. It was the first agency in the state to use it. In the months since, it has been deployed 40 times. In some cases, it's been used to bring pursuits to an end. In others, it's been preemptively deployed to prevent suspects from running in the first place.

"The best thing about the grappler system is that it's a preventative. It actually prevents pursuits," said Lieutenant Jason Santistevan, with the department's Special Enforcement Bureau.

Vehicle pursuits are inherently dangerous. Lt. Santistevan said there's no way to completely remove the danger posed to law enforcement, but the Grappler is a step in the right direction. Compared to other tactics, like PIT maneuvers, where law enforcement spins the vehicle they're pursuing to disable it, officials said the Grappler is a safer option.

It essentially uses a net to entangle itself in the rear wheels of the a car. A durable tether is attached to the front bumper of a heavy patrol unit, like the Chevy Tahoes they're currently deployed on. The pursuing deputy hits the brakes, and both vehicles come to a stop.

Tonight, News Channel 3 is giving you an all-access look at the Grappler. We're bringing you exclusive angles from both sides of the device, what it feels like to deploy it, and what it feels like to be on the receiving end.

Stay with us for our full story Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.