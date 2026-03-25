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Vehicle hits two bicyclists, killing woman in Banning

Edward Nerey KESQ
By
New
Published 1:58 PM

BANNING, Calif. (KESQ) - A vehicle struck two bicyclists in Banning, killing a woman and leaving a man seriously injured, authorities said today.   

The crash was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of West Ramsey Street, according to the Banning Police Department. A 33-year-old woman sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, and a 32-year-old man suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital but was expected to survive, police said.   

The driver, whose name was not revealed, cooperated with investigators and was not injured.  

Police said the bicyclists might have been homeless. Alcohol and/or drugs were not believed to be factors in the collision.   

"The Banning Police Department wants to remind all using local roadways to be vigilant and obey applicable laws for operating a motor vehicle, riding a bicycle, or walking along or near roadways,'' the department said.   

Anyone with additional information about the crash was asked to contact the department's Traffic Bureau at 951-922-3170.

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