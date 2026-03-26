At-home fixes for your AC unit

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - If your AC unit isn't keeping up, there are some things you can do on your own before making that call for service. As temperatures start to climb, many people are turning on their air conditioning, only to find it's not working as it should.

"I went around to check different things on what was going on, go in the garage and listen to if the coolers or the air conditioners are working," said Susan, a Palm Desert resident.

But before you pick up the phone. Experts say there are a few simple. Things you can check yourself.

"The biggest thing is check the filter. If your system's running but it's not cooling like it should, always check the filter," said Patrick Somers, President and CEO of General Air Conditioning and Plumbing.

A dirty filter can restrict airflow, lower efficiency, and even cause your system to freeze up.

"Change your filter frequently. If you have a standard 1-inch filter, I recommend every 30 days. Can you go a little bit longer? You can, but if you've got multiple people in the home, especially if you have pets, frequency, it's a, it's a low-cost item that can prevent a lot of issues and headaches," Somers said.

Another common issue, your thermostat.

"Make sure the settings are right. Make sure the batteries are fresh and make sure it's set to cool. It's set to fan auto and. The temperature is set and it's not in a programming mode," Somers said.

You can also check your breaker and make sure your outdoor unit is clear of debris.

"If you go to reset that breaker and that breaker will not move, do not force it. There's a bigger issue," Somers said.

And while some of these fixes are quick and easy to do yourself, experts say if your cooling isn't working properly or your breaker keeps tripping, it's best to call a licensed professional.

"When we're having AC issues, we usually call somebody to come check it out," said Janae Chappell, an Indio resident.

"If you check the obvious and your system's still not working like it should, that's when you have to call a licensed contractor," Somers said.

Experts say routine maintenance like cleaning coils and checking components can help prevent costly breakdowns and keep your system running efficiently all summer long.