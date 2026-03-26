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Desert Healthcare District and Foundation approves nearly $3M grant to launch teaching health center

DHCD
By
New
Published 5:21 PM

COACHELLA, Calif. (KESQ) - The Desert Healthcare District & Foundation Board approved
a $2,975,625 grant to help establish the Coachella Valley’s first teaching health center, a move aimed at addressing a longstanding physician shortage in the region.

At its March 24 board meeting, the district approved the funding for Innercare, a federally qualified health center which has clinics in both Coachella and Mecca.

Chris Christensen, CEO of the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation, said the funding will support the development of a family medicine residency training program.

"The teaching health center is primarily for rural areas," Christensen said. "There is a huge need for healthcare providers in that eastern area of our district."

He said the the initiative is part of a broader effort to improve access to care in underserved desert communities, where shortages of both primary care and specialty physicians have been well documented.

"The Huron Report which indicates that there's about 236 physicians shortage in our community," Christensen said. "The number that was estimated for family medicine was 55."

He said the program starts in July, with recruiting starting in 2027.

"The intent is to be able to recruit eight residents," Christensen said. "Essentially two of them are designated to serve in the Mecca area, four of them in the Coachella area and then two of them will be working with DAP Health at their Cathedral City clinic."

Desert Healthcare District & Foundation Board awarded 5 grants, allocating $3,550,528 in total to support improving access to primary and behavioral healthcare.

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