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Family of Liam Cantu continues push for justice after suspect appears in court

Cantu Family
By
New
Published 11:19 AM

LA QUINTA, Calif. (KESQ) - The family of Liam Cantu, a 14-year-old that was hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver last year, is continuing their calls for justice after a court hearing today.

Jose Villegas Orbe, the 47-year-old driver accused of killing Cantu, appeared in Indio court Thursday for a felony settlement conference that was pushed to a later date.

The family says it's one of many delays in the case, and they're renewing their calls for stronger measures against DUI drivers in California.

Tune in this evening at 5 p.m. to hear from Cantu's parents.

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Athena Jreij

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