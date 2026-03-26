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Hikers warned as rattlesnake season returns to the Coachella Valley

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New
Published 9:59 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) - As temperatures rise across Coachella Valley, local officials are warning residents and hikers that rattlesnake season is underway. Increased snake activity is common during the warmer months, bringing a higher chance of encounters along popular trails and desert paths.

Wildlife experts emphasize that rattlesnake are not aggressive by nature and typically avoid human interaction. However, they may defend themselves if they feel threatened. Most will issue a clear warning by rattling their tails before striking.

Hikers are advised to remain cautious by staying on designated trails, watching where they step, and avoiding placing hands on rocks, brush, or other areas where snakes may be resting. If a snake is encountered, experts recommend calmly backing away and either going around at a safe distance or turning back.

In the event of a snakebite, emergency responders stress the importance of seeking immediate medical attention. Quick treatment is critical to prevent serious injury.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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